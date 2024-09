Türkiye promotes investment at Times Square for UN Assembly

Türkiye's Investment Office launched a campaign at New York's Times Square to attract tech-focused investments, highlighting the country's strategic position as a global trade hub. The initiative coincides with the UN General Assembly, aiming to showcase Türkiye's economic potential and ongoing reforms to enhance investment processes.

A News / World Published 24.09.2024 15:25 Share This Album





Subscribe