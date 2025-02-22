Turkish MP to Israeli delegation: What about starving Gazan children?
The 19th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in Rome became tense when the Israeli delegation attempted to justify the Gaza massacres. Tuba Durgut, a member of the Turkish delegation, strongly rebutted Israel's claims, emphasizing the suffering of Palestinian civilians. She highlighted the plight of children and women in Gaza, stating that their lives were equally valuable.
Published 22.02.2025 13:03