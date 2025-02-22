Turkish MP to Israeli delegation: What about starving Gazan children?

When an Israeli female parliamentarian accused Türkiye of hypocrisy, Tuba Durgut fiercely responded, reminding the assembly of the children killed, maimed, and starved in Gaza. She rejected Israel's one-sided narrative and made a powerful statement:

"What about the amputated children in Gaza? What about the women in Gaza? What about the starving children? Are Gazans not human? We mourn for all children. The lives of Gazans are as valuable as any other lives. This is no longer a political issue; it is a humanitarian issue. Show respect."