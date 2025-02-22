 Contact Us

Turkish MP to Israeli delegation: What about starving Gazan children?

The 19th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in Rome became tense when the Israeli delegation attempted to justify the Gaza massacres. Tuba Durgut, a member of the Turkish delegation, strongly rebutted Israel's claims, emphasizing the suffering of Palestinian civilians. She highlighted the plight of children and women in Gaza, stating that their lives were equally valuable.

The 19th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) was held in Rome, Italy, from February 19-22, 2025. The meeting, which focused on regional peace, security, and parliamentary cooperation, grew tense when the Israeli delegation attempted to justify the massacres in Gaza.

Tuba Durgut, a member of the Turkish delegation to PAM and Vice President of the Women's Parliamentary Forum, made a strong rebuttal against Israel's accusatory and manipulative stance, leaving a significant mark on the session.

HEATED DEBATE OVER GAZA

During the Political and Security Cooperation Committee Meeting, the Israeli delegation displayed photos of a baby who had died during the attacks on Gaza and was later returned to Israel as part of a hostage exchange. They accused delegations, particularly Türkiye, of hypocrisy for not supporting Israel.

When an Israeli female parliamentarian accused Türkiye of hypocrisy, Tuba Durgut fiercely responded, reminding the assembly of the children killed, maimed, and starved in Gaza. She rejected Israel's one-sided narrative and made a powerful statement:

"What about the amputated children in Gaza? What about the women in Gaza? What about the starving children? Are Gazans not human? We mourn for all children. The lives of Gazans are as valuable as any other lives. This is no longer a political issue; it is a humanitarian issue. Show respect."

Following Durgut's remarks, the session became highly charged, with delegates, especially from Palestine, voicing support and raising their criticism of Israel more vocally.

During the debate, Durgut displayed images of Hind Rajab, a young girl shot multiple times in Gaza, exposing Israel's attacks on Palestinian children.

THE TRAGIC DEATH OF HIND RAJAB

Hind Rajab was killed along with her family while trying to flee Gaza City when their car encountered Israeli tanks. Hind, the only survivor at first, was trapped among the dead bodies of her family members for hours, desperately pleading for help.

Her final words, recorded during a distress call with emergency responders, were:

"Will you come to get me? I'm scared."

Her tragic death sparked international outrage, highlighting the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Global Repercussions of Durgut's Intervention

Tuba Durgut's bold stance resonated across international platforms, standing as a strong response against Israel's one-sided narrative.

Following these developments, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel's violations of international law were re-examined at the PAM General Assembly. The Turkish delegation emphasized the need for increased diplomatic pressure to protect Palestinian civilians, and Durgut's remarks became one of the most discussed moments of the summit.

