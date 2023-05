Turkish-made fighter jet KAAN to fly after completing high-speed taxi tests

Gökhan Bayramoğlu told Anadolu that the KAAN is on its way to becoming an effective weapon of the Turkish military with indigenous software and hardware. "We carried out taxi tests, and after successfully passing them, we will now work on the control systems and bring them to the flying position," the pilot added.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 02.05.2023 15:24





