Turkish imam calls for urgent humanitarian aid to besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

"Right now, the need for water, food, clothing, and heating must be urgently met. The weather conditions are bad, rainy, and the temperatures have dropped to minus 10-15 degrees (Celsius). They're really hungry and thirsty," Mehmet Yüce -- the imam of the Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent Mosque in Mariupol -- said in a statement.

Published 29.03.2022 13:30





