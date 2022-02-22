 Contact Us

Turkish-funded camps help Syrian refugees have homes

Syrian mother of four Maryam al-Hussein was relieved to have a roof over her head as she moved from a tent camp into a housing complex built with Turkish support. "When I first heard that we were moving into a house, I couldn't believe it," the 28-year-old widow told AFP in opposition-held northern Syria. "I was so happy that I couldn't think of anything other than the move," she said, sitting outside her new concrete home.

