Turkish defense firm STM exhibites naval projects and UAV systems at Doha fair

Photo Gallery | According to a statement from the Turkish defense firm STM, I Class Frigates, Navy Fleet Tanker which was developed for Pakistan, Multi-Purpose Attack Craft, ALPAGU Fixed-Wing Autonomous Tactical Attack Drone, KARGU Rotary Wing Attack Drone, and TOGAN national autonomous multi-rotor reconnaissance drone are displayed at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2022).

Published 22.03.2022 15:35
Turkish defense firm STM is exhibiting its military naval platforms, tactical mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, and cyber security capabilities at an international maritime defense fair that began in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday.
