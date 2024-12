Truck-sized tunnels: PKK/YPG's secret infrastructure revealed

As part of the Free Dawn Operation, Syrian National Army forces discovered a vast tunnel network in the liberated town of Manbij, previously under PKK/YPG control. The tunnels, some wide enough for trucks and extending up to 5 kilometers, were used by the terrorist group for hiding vehicles and accessing strategic areas.

Agencies and A News / World Published 13.12.2024 12:11 Share This Album





Subscribe