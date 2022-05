Top model Kate Moss briefly takes witness stand in defamation battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's attorneys on Wednesday called Kate Moss as a rebuttal witness after Amber Heard had testified about a time she feared Depp would push her sister down a staircase. Heard said she recalled "rumors" of Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Depp to stop him from harming her sister.

Published 25.05.2022 17:35 Share This Album





Subscribe