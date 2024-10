Thousands protest in New York against Israel's ongoing Gaza genocide

Thousands protested in New York's Times Square against Israel's year-long military actions in Gaza, holding banners that read, "One year of resistance against one year of genocide." Demonstrators called for an end to the violence, chanted slogans like "Freedom for Gaza," and marched through the city, with additional protests reported in states like California and Washington.

