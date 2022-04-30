 Contact Us

Thousands performed the last Friday prayer of Ramadan in al-Aqsa Mosque

Nearly 160,000 people performed the last Friday prayer of Ramadan in the al-Aqsa Mosque despite the restrictions of Israel.

Published 30.04.2022 16:37
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 34
Nearly 160,000 people performed the last Friday prayer of Ramadan in the al-Aqsa Mosque despite the restrictions of Israel.
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
'Tears of gratitude': Ukrainian villagers freed from Russian occupation
Ethiopians observe grand iftar on capital streets, decry communal violence
More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires
Thousands of Muslims gather together to pray for Laylat al-Qadr