Thousands of Muslim worshippers attend Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Muslim worshippers performed the Friday prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied holy city of Jerusalem.

Published 15.04.2022 15:52
About 60,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayers of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.
