Thousands of Londoners from all faiths join fast-breaking meal at Trafalgar Square

Thousands of Londoners attended the 'Open Iftar' event, which was held at Trafalgar Square, as part of its Ramadan Tent Project. Mayor Sadiq Khan also joined the group from all faiths to mark the last few days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

