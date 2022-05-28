Thousands gather to celebrate Northern Ireland centenary

Tens of thousands of people marched under the outstretched arm of Edward Carson on Saturday as unionism celebrated the centenary of Northern Ireland. Like the famous unionist leader, the leaders of the Orange Order reached into the past at Stormont as they pledged to defend the place of Northern Ireland in the UK. The Siege of Derry in 1689 and the signing of the Ulster Covenant of 1912, both key events in the history of unionism, were marshalled by Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson as he urged attendees to become defenders of the union with Great Britain. 'We need to become persuaders for the union, not cheerleaders for our enemies through our naysaying, infighting and negativity. 'Gurning and whinging, while great Ulster Scots words, are not the British way.' Brian Niblock, from Kilkeel in Co Down, attended the parade with his wife, mother, four daughters and a niece. 'It's a big day out to be enjoyed by all.' Spectators, many of whom had prepared for a long day, brought flasks of tea and picnics. Buses were put on for some for the one and a half-hour walk from Stormont into the city centre. Party colleague Ian Paisley Jr was in Stormont too for the occasion, as well as Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley and Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly. Adele Cantley, from Hillsborough in Co Down, said: 'What we can do about it? We can't do anything about it. It doesn't bother me at all.