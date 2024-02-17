The symbol as resistance: Sliman Mansour preserves Palestinian history through art

Sliman Mansour, a Palestinian painter, undertakes a daily journey from Jerusalem to his studio in Ramallah, documenting his people's struggle for liberation for over 50 years. Mansour sees his work as a vital expression of Palestinian existence in the face of Israeli denial. His art, including paintings, sculptures, and cartoons, chronicles the history of Palestine's resistance while capturing the sorrow of occupation and the resilience of his community.

