The symbol as resistance: Sliman Mansour preserves Palestinian history through art

Sliman Mansour, a Palestinian painter, undertakes a daily journey from Jerusalem to his studio in Ramallah, documenting his people's struggle for liberation for over 50 years. Mansour sees his work as a vital expression of Palestinian existence in the face of Israeli denial. His art, including paintings, sculptures, and cartoons, chronicles the history of Palestine's resistance while capturing the sorrow of occupation and the resilience of his community.

Published 17.02.2024 15:51
Nearly every day, Sliman Mansour makes the hours-long journey between his home in Jerusalem and his studio in Ramallah. The Palestinian painter has been documenting his people, their ancestors, their land, and their fight for liberation for over half a century.
