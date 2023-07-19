 Contact Us

The flood in India reaches the Taj Mahal

The overflowing waters from the Yamuna River in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand have reached the Taj Mahal.

19.07.2023
The waters overflowing from the floods in the region have surrounded the Taj Mahal.
