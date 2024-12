Tears of joy: Syrians celebrate freedom with prayers at Umayyad Mosque

Thousands gathered at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Friday for prayers, celebrating the fall of Syria's 61-year Ba'ath regime. The regime's collapse, marked by Assad's flight from the capital, followed intense clashes and territorial gains by anti-regime groups.

