Syrians celebrate fall of Assad Regime in Hama, reflect on 1982 Massacre

Syrians in Hama celebrated the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime with new flags, songs, and fireworks, marking the 61st anniversary of the Ba'ath Party's rule. The event also recalled the 1982 Hama massacre, where tens of thousands were killed by regime forces during a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood uprising.

Agencies and A News / World Published 20.12.2024 10:54





