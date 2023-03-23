 Contact Us

Stop, there's a zebra crossing! Escaped beast roams Seoul streets

The zebra, named Sero, meaning vertical in Korean, had broken free from a zoo at the Seoul Children's Grand Park.

Published 23.03.2023 15:49
A zebra escaped from a zoo in the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday and wandered the streets of a residential district for three hours before being caught and taken home.
