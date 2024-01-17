 Contact Us

State which nurtured sacred lands: Ottoman Empire

With great sensitivity towards the sacred lands, the Ottomans, after assuming control over the Hejaz territories comprising Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah, during their rule, transformed the region into a province. The forefathers developed numerous projects here, and in the era of Sultan Abdulhamid II, they finally established the Hejaz railway to facilitate transportation to the region. The first seawater purification facilities were also established in this region.

Published 17.01.2024
The Ottoman Empire, striving to establish justice and order worldwide, left significant marks in the centuries during which it maintained its military, political, and social presence in the Hejaz region. Especially in its later years, the empire undertook initiatives that would leave a lasting impact.
