State which nurtured sacred lands: Ottoman Empire

With great sensitivity towards the sacred lands, the Ottomans, after assuming control over the Hejaz territories comprising Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah, during their rule, transformed the region into a province. The forefathers developed numerous projects here, and in the era of Sultan Abdulhamid II, they finally established the Hejaz railway to facilitate transportation to the region. The first seawater purification facilities were also established in this region.