 Contact Us

Spain swelters as France braces for pre-summer heatwave to hit

An unusually early heatwave in Spain, which has been sizzling residents since the weekend, spread to the centre and north-east of the country on Wednesday.

Published 15.06.2022 16:47
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 14
An unusually early heatwave in Spain, which has been sizzling residents since the weekend, spread to the centre and north-east of the country on Wednesday.
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze
Malvinas War anniversary: Key facts of the conflict
How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest
Ukraine's besieged farmers fear war-time harvest 'hell'
Swedish, US troops drill on remilitarized Baltic Sea island