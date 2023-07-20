 Contact Us

SOLOTÜRK performs an airshow in the skies of TRNC

The Turkish Air Force's aerobatics team SOLOTÜRK performed an airshow flight in the skies of Girne city, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Published 20.07.2023 10:16
On the 49th anniversary of the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus, during the celebrations of the July 20 Peace and Freedom Day of TNRC, the Turkish Air Force's aerobatics team, SOLOTÜRK, performed an airshow flight, which was witnessed by the Turkish Cypriots, around the Girne Atatürk Monument and the coast.
