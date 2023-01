Shooting at Washington state convenience store kills 3, suspect dead

Police were called to a Circle K in Yakima, Washington, about 3:30 a.m. when three people, who have not been identified, were found dead, Chief Matt Murray told reporters. Two victims were shot inside the store in what authorities said appeared to be a random act of violence, and a third was shot outside.

Published 25.01.2023 10:02





