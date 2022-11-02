Seoul's Halloween crush 'predictable and preventable' - analysts

During that free-access music festival, dozens of people died from suffocation and hundreds more were injured as the crowd struggled to escape a ramp leading to the event. Such incidents are frequently caused by "mismanagement by event or venue organisers" rather than "panic" among the crowd, said John Drury, an expert on crowd psychology at the University of Sussex. "I am 100 percent convinced this tragedy was preventable. Crowd crushes or crowd disasters were and are always predictable, thus preventable," Eric Kant, who runs the Netherlands-based Phase01 Crowd Management, said in a statement.