 Contact Us

Seoul's Halloween crush 'predictable and preventable' - analysts

During that free-access music festival, dozens of people died from suffocation and hundreds more were injured as the crowd struggled to escape a ramp leading to the event. Such incidents are frequently caused by "mismanagement by event or venue organisers" rather than "panic" among the crowd, said John Drury, an expert on crowd psychology at the University of Sussex. "I am 100 percent convinced this tragedy was preventable. Crowd crushes or crowd disasters were and are always predictable, thus preventable," Eric Kant, who runs the Netherlands-based Phase01 Crowd Management, said in a statement.

AFP / World
Published 02.11.2022 12:45
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
On what should have been a night of fun for tens of thousands of Halloween revellers, a bottleneck in a narrow alley of Seoul's entertainment district instead claimed 156 lives, with analysts and top officials blaming a crowd control failure. The lack of prior safety planning -- officials concede it was insufficient -- quickly turned South Korea's first Halloween free of coronavirus restrictions into one of the country's worst disasters, with police reliant on passersby to help extract partygoers from the crush.
New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered
Israeli army demolishes two more Palestinian-owned homes in occupied West Bank
Just Stop Oil activists spray paint on buildings in central London
Thousands of Mussolini supporters gather in his birthplace to remember 'March on Rome' centenary
Unseasonal heat sparks dozens of wildfires in Spain