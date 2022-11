Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelensky, loans him an Oscar

"It's just a symbolic, silly thing," Sean Penn said, loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasize his words as aides smiled and laughed. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

Published 09.11.2022 01:58 Share This Album





Subscribe