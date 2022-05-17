 Contact Us

Schools, offices close in Tehran as sandstorm hits Iran

Schools and government offices closed in the Iranian capital on Tuesday and elsewhere in the country after yet another sandstorm blanketed Tehran, state TV reported.

Published 17.05.2022 15:05
