 Contact Us

Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov faces criminal charges over 'anti-Russian' interview

Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov, who starred in the 2005 film "The 9th Company" about the Soviet Union's ill-fated military campaign in Afghanistan, said in an interview last week that he would fight for Ukraine, not Russia, if he had to take part in the conflict. The Investigative Committee said on Monday it had launched a criminal case against Smolyaninov after he took part in an interview with a "Western publication", but did not provide further details.

Reuters / World
Published 09.01.2023 15:21
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov faces criminal charges in his home country after allegedly making "anti-Russian" comments in a newspaper interview, investigators said on Monday.
Bolsonaro supporters swarm Brazil Congress, clash with police
Martyrs of Battle of Sarikamis commemorated on 108th anniversary
Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China
Worldwide known and GI-Certified Turkish products | Türkiye possesses a wide variety of local products
Russian leader Vladimir Putin celebrates Orthodox Christmas alone at Kremlin church