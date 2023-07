Roman-era sarcophagus discovered in Gaza Strip during excavation works in cemetery

A second Roman-era lead sarcophagus has been uncovered in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Gaza announced on Sunday. The sarcophagus was found during excavation works in a cemetery north of Gaza City. It is the second lead sarcophagus to be found in the area this year.

