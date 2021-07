‘Resurrection: Ertuğrul' makes Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan a household name both at home and abroad

Gluing viewers from across the world to the screen with its theme, the 'Resurrection: Ertuğrul' owes its success to production and acting. Engin Altan Düzyatan, who stars as Ertuğrul Ghazi, is the actor who contributed to the wide fame of the series the most with his stunning performance in the series.

Published 24.07.2021 10:09





