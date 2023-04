Punching Pooh: unofficial airforce badge all the rage in Taiwan

The iron-on patches being worn by some of Taiwan's air force pilots are a defiant message to Xi, who is often satirised for looking like the honey-loving cartoon bear. "It's amazing. It's the happiest thing in recent days," social media user Mark Sasha Liang said on Facebook.

Published 11.04.2023 10:39





