Psychological warfare: A chilling prediction about contemporary America from former KGB member Yuri Bezmenov

In 1984, former KGB agent Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov predicted Russia's long-term plan to subvert America through psychological warfare. Bezmenov outlined four stages, including "demoralization" and "destabilization," with a warning that America may already be in the midst of this strategic game. He emphasized the irreversible nature of demoralization and the potential for a violent change in power within weeks. Unless America recognizes and eliminates those leading it to crisis, Bezmenov cautioned that the nation's freedom could be at stake.

