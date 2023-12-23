 Contact Us

Psychological warfare: A chilling prediction about contemporary America from former KGB member Yuri Bezmenov

In 1984, former KGB agent Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov predicted Russia's long-term plan to subvert America through psychological warfare. Bezmenov outlined four stages, including "demoralization" and "destabilization," with a warning that America may already be in the midst of this strategic game. He emphasized the irreversible nature of demoralization and the potential for a violent change in power within weeks. Unless America recognizes and eliminates those leading it to crisis, Bezmenov cautioned that the nation's freedom could be at stake.

Published 23.12.2023
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, a former KGB agent, asserted in 1984 that Russia harbored a long-term objective of ideologically subverting the U.S. Describing it as "a great brainwashing,".
Former KGB spy Yuri Bezmenov exposes Soviet subversion tactics: a warning to the U.S. on ıdeological warfare and the unseen threat within
