Protests surge in Israel as netanyahu faces calls for resignation

In Israel, massive protests have erupted against Prime Minister Netanyahu, with demonstrators blaming his government for the deaths of Israeli hostages in Gaza and demanding his resignation. Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, carrying signs and symbolic coffins as they called for an end to the conflict and a hostage exchange.

Published 06.09.2024





