Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China

Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer, Zybio, in the central municipality of Chongqing.

Agencies and A News / World Published 08.01.2023 13:12 Share This Album





Subscribe