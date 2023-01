Protest artist calls for peace amid Russia's assault on Ukraine

Elena Osipova, a 77-year-old protest artist from Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, presented 15 of her drawings created between 2014 and 2022. One work shows the face of a little girl with big eyes. "Mom, I am afraid of the war," read the words next to the image, in Russian and Ukrainian.

Published 31.01.2023 23:15 Share This Album





Subscribe