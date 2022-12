Power outage plunges several parts of French capital Paris into darkness

Several districts in the French capital Paris were plunged into darkness due to a power outage. Citing public energy supplier Enedis, the BFMTV news channel reported that many streets in Paris's 1,3, 4 and 5 arrondissements were affected by power cuts around 11 p.m. local time (2200GMT), and the central district of Paris was left in darkness.