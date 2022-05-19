 Contact Us

Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy

Pop singer Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. It is their first child.

Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are new parents of a baby boy, according to a report on the TMZ website on Thursday.
