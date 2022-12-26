 Contact Us

Paris streets descend into chaos during violent protests held by pro-PKK vandals

Thousands of the terror group's supporters marched to the Boulevard du Temple chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terrorist organization's ringleaders. The clashes erupted after a shooting in a busy Paris district left three dead and three others injured at the hands of a 69-year-old gunman on Friday. PKK supporters took to the streets as they used fireworks and sparklers to descend the city into turmoil, destroying bus stops and other public and private property.

Anadolu Agency
Published 26.12.2022 12:54
Paris turned into a battleground over the weekend as violent protests by supporters of the PKK terrorist organization clashed with police, injuring 30 officers on the French capital's streets as residents were preparing to celebrate Christmas.
