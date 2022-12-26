Paris streets descend into chaos during violent protests held by pro-PKK vandals

Thousands of the terror group's supporters marched to the Boulevard du Temple chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terrorist organization's ringleaders. The clashes erupted after a shooting in a busy Paris district left three dead and three others injured at the hands of a 69-year-old gunman on Friday. PKK supporters took to the streets as they used fireworks and sparklers to descend the city into turmoil, destroying bus stops and other public and private property.