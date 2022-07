Palestinians strive to stop Gaza shore erosion with concrete and rubble

Authorities in Gaza have ordered giant concrete blocks to be dropped along the shoreline as increasingly heavy seas eat into beaches that provide residents of the densely populated strip with a rare public space for relaxation. The blocks, placed on beaches and offshore, are aimed at countering waves that have grown in force, eating away the foundations of some seaside cafes and buildings.

Published 27.07.2022 12:48 Share This Album





Subscribe