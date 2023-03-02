Oscar Predictions: Will 'Everything' take everything?

Each January, the entertainment community and film fans around the world turn their attention to the Academy Awards. Interest and anticipation builds to a fevered pitch leading up to the Oscar telecast, when hundreds of millions of movie lovers tune in to watch the glamorous ceremony and learn who will receive the highest honors in filmmaking. This year's Nominations Announcement took place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.