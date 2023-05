Neo-Nazis, far-right extremists committed 23,493 crimes in Germany last year - report

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser presented the government's report on politically motivated crimes at a news conference in Berlin. "I am particularly concerned that there has been a sharp increase in attacks against refugees," Faeser said, pointing out that such attacks increased by 9% last year.

