Nearly 1,900 flamingo chicks hatched in Lake Tuz last year - official data

Nearly 2,000 flamingos bred and 1,877 flamingo chicks hatched in Lake Tuz last year, and 14,604 adult flamingos were recorded in the area in a single day, showed the official figures compiled on the occasion of the World Migratory Bird Day, marked annually on May 14.

Published 08.05.2022 15:53





