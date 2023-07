NASA's James Webb Telescope captures stunning image of stars

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals a detailed and high-resolution image of the young and active stars, Herbig-Haro 46/47, located in the Vela constellation, 1,470 light-years away. The telescope's capabilities allow it to penetrate through the surrounding gas and dust, revealing a previously hidden blue nebula.

Agencies and A News / World Published 28.07.2023 11:16 Share This Album





Subscribe