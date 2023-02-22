 Contact Us

Mysterious giant iron ball found on a beach in Japan

A local woman reported on Tuesday morning to the police that she had discovered this metallic sphere of unknown origin on Enshu beach, in the city of Hamamatsu.

Published 22.02.2023 14:35
A mysterious giant iron ball has washed up on a beach in Japan and local authorities have restricted access to the area to investigate it.
