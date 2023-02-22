Mysterious giant iron ball found on a beach in Japan

A mysterious giant iron ball has washed up on a beach in Japan and local authorities have restricted access to the area to investigate it. A local woman reported on Tuesday morning to the police that she had discovered this metallic sphere of unknown origin on Enshu beach, in the city of Hamamatsu. As reported by the Asahi television network, the husband of the woman who notified the police was taking a walk about two or three days ago and noticed something suspicious. The local press pointed out that the 1.5-meter diameter object is rusty and has a protrusion in the shape of a handle that would allow it to be attached to another element. And, according to various television reports, an X-ray scan revealed that it was hollow. Explosives specialists surrounded the object wearing protective gear and determined that there was no risk of an explosion and lifted the restrictions at 4:00 p.m. local time. However, it has not yet been possible to decipher what it is. Local media reported that photos of the object were sent to the Japan Self-Defense Forces and coast guard experts. On social networks, a lot of speculation has been generated among users about the origin of this sphere, and, through some comments, they have compared it with objects from disaster and science fiction movies. In addition, this appearance comes at a time when there is great interest in the discoveries of unidentified objects in different parts of the world after the United States shot down on February 4 a Chinese balloon that according to Washington is part of an espionage program, which for Beijing was for meteorological purposes only.