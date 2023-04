More than 400 mln people affected by sandstorm in China

After originating from southern Mongolia, a "heavy sandstorm" swept through the Chinese capital Beijing and other northern regions including Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang provinces, China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration said, adding that it "affected 15 provincial-level regions and a total of 409 million residents as of Tuesday morning."

