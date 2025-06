Message of support for "Madeline" ship on Gaza coast

Palestinian visual artist Yazeed Abu Jarad created an artwork in the sand bearing the name "Madleen" on the Gaza coastline to show support for the "Madleen" ship, which set out to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza with 12 human rights defenders and activists on board and was detained by Israeli forces on Monday.

Agencies and A News / World Published 10.06.2025 14:19





