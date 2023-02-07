Massive rescue efforts underway in Türkiye after deadly quakes

Early Monday morning, 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

