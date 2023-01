Martyrs of Battle of Sarikamis commemorated on 108th anniversary

"On the 108th anniversary of the Sarikamis Operation, I commemorate our martyrs with mercy and gratitude," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter. In a written statement, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also remembered the fallen soldiers.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 08.01.2023 15:55 Share This Album





Subscribe