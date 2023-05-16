 Contact Us

Martha Stewart, 81, becomes the oldest model ever to grace cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition

At 81 years old, Martha Stewart continues to defy expectations and shows no signs of slowing down. In an exciting announcement on Monday, Sports Illustrated revealed that Stewart has been selected as one of their swimsuit cover models. This unexpected choice highlights Stewart's enduring appeal and reinforces her status as a dynamic figure in the world of fashion and media.Martha Stewart's appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the oldest model ever to be featured in this iconic publication. At the age of 81, Stewart surpasses Maye Musk, who held the previous record after posing for the special issue in 2022 at the age of 74. This achievement showcases Stewart's timeless beauty and serves as an inspiration for breaking age barriers in the modeling industry.

Published 16.05.2023 12:58
