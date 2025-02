Malula: One of Syria's oldest cities home to Christians

Following the collapse of Syria's Baath regime and Assad family rule, life in Malula has returned to normal. The historic Christian town is known for having the largest number of Aramaic speakers, the language of Jesus Christ. The St. Thecla Orthodox Church is pictured here.

