'Life goes on': Ukrainians trying to rebuild villages taken back from Russian forces

Ukrainians are trying to erase the traces of war in the villages taken back from Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. The residents of village Mala Rohan, which bears the scars of violent conflicts, are repairing their damaged houses and resuming farming. At the entrance of the village, civilian and armored vehicles crushed by tanks draw attention. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Vasiliy Zabara, a resident, said they did not expect such an attack would be carried out against his country. 'There was a danger, but we did not expect Russia to attack us so quickly.' 'A convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles began to enter the village on Feb. 26, two days after the start of the war,' the 71-year-old recalled. The Russian army settled in the village, established a temporary base and started to attack the Kharkiv region from there, Zabara said, adding: 'Four days after entering the village, the Russian soldiers searched all the houses.' Saying that they took shelter in the warehouse under their house due to the intense clashes in the village, he recounted: 'We stayed in the shelter for a month. The weather was cold, the temperature was below zero ... I had my daughters, wife and 12-year-old grandson with me. We were all very scared.' The Ukrainian soldiers entered the village on March 27-28 and regained control, Zabara said, adding that the most intense clashes in the village took place during these two days. The Russian planes hit the region every day and no one could predict where the missiles would land, Zabara said, adding that the sound of explosions has now become a part of their daily life. He said he is trying to repair his damaged house and barn in the village with the help of his neighbors. 'Life goes on. We have to live somehow. We have to continue our lives. We have no other choice,' Zabara said.