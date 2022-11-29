 Contact Us

Libyan Turkish Hospital inaugurated in Misrata

Murtaza Karanfil, chairman of the Istanbul-based Karanfil Group, told Anadolu Agency that the Libyan Turkish Hospital will provide medical services to thousands of Libyans.

The first Libyan Turkish hospital was inaugurated Monday in Libya's northwestern city of Misrata.
